Anglo American Brazil sees iron ore output in Q3 decline at its Minas-Rio site

Thursday, 22 October 2020 21:10:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Anglo American Brazil said iron ore production at its Minas-Rio site in Q3 decreased 18 percent, year-over-year, to 5 million mt. The decline was reportedly due to a planned maintenance at the project’s slurry pipeline.

As for the accumulated nine-month period from January to September this year, Anglo’s Minas-Rio iron ore output reached 17 million mt, 4 percent up, year-over-year.

Anglo American Brazil said Minas-Rio iron ore prices reached $96/mt FOB in Q3, up from the average price of $88/mt FOB in H1 2020.

Anglo American said its guidance for Minas-Rio is unchanged at 22-24 million mt/year of iron ore production, however, the estimate is subject to potential Covid-19 disruption issues.