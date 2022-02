Wednesday, 23 February 2022 11:46:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anyang Steel Group (Angang Group) has announced that it will carry out maintenance of its 1,780 mm hot rolled production line from February 22 to March 8, which will reduce its average daily HRC output by 10,000 mt.

Moreover, from March 8 to April 5, Angang Group will carry out maintenance of its medium plate production line. It is not yet clear how much of a production shortfall this maintenance work will cause.