Andhra Pradesh state receives 7 proposals for partnership in Greenfield steel mill

AP High Grade Steel Limited, a special purpose vehicle floated by southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh to construct a Greenfield steel mill, has received seven responses against Expression of Interest (EoI) floated to seek joint venture partners, a state government official said.

Though the official declined to identify specific companies that responded to the EoI, he said that they are comprised of five Indian companies and two foreign companies.

He said that it will take about one and a half month to finalize the final partner after evaluation of bids received from interest investors in the Greenfield steel mill.

Currently the Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to seek environmental clearance for the construction of the steel project, preparing infrastructure and logistics to enable the joint venture to commence work within the shortest possible gestation period, the official said.

He said that 3,295 acres of land had already been allotted by the state government for the project.

The Andhra Pradesh government had also concluded a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state-run miner NMDC Limited to ensure assured supplies of iron ore to the proposed steel mill, he added.