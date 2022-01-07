AMKR criticizes the blocking of its accounts in Ukraine

Friday, 07 January 2022 15:48:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih, a major integrated steel producer and exporter, has revealed that it has made a protest regarding the blockage of some of its funds held in bank accounts, a move approved by the Ukrainian legal authorities. The issue concerns raw material rent calculation. On November 4, an administrative court in Ukraine supported AMKR’s position in the case and rejected the lawsuit brought against it. However, later that month the competent authorities started a criminal case against one of the company’s managers.

AMKR said it considers such actions illegal and the accusations made against it as not having any grounds, and stated that there is no reason for the accounts to be blocked since there are no civil legal processes currently in progress against the company. “Early this year, our company received another clear confirmation of the hostile policy of the country against foreign investors. It is a pity that the local legal authorities are ready to paralyze the work of the largest mining and steel complexes of the country and to jeopardize the livelihoods of over 20,000 people who will not get their salaries in time,” AMKR said in its official statement.