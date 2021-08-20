Algoma Steel Inc. reports $214 net income in fiscal Q1

Friday, 20 August 2021 17:58:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Algoma Steel Inc. reported first quarter results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, setting the stage for its parent company, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (Algoma) to become a public company later in 2021. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company earned a net income of $214 million, up from $114 million in the prior quarter and a $43 million loss in Q1 fiscal 2021.

In a press release, the company said its strong financial performance is primarily attributable to an improvement in shipment volume, strong steel demand and improved selling prices.

Shipments for the first quarter increased by 47 percent to 610,000 tons, compared to 416,000 tons in Q1 fiscal 2021, culminating in steel revenue of $765 million, up 124 percent from $423 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and from $633 million in the prior year quarter.

Algoma Steel CEO Michael McQuade commented, "The extended strength we see in the steel market positions us favorably for our pending return to public markets. In addition, last month's announcement of the Government of Canada's anticipated $420 million in support for our proposed transition to electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, together with up to US$306 million of new equity capital that may be provided by our merger with Legato Merger Corp., is expected to make our sustainability transformation possible."