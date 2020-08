Tuesday, 18 August 2020 23:57:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Algoma Steel Inc. today announced they have secured approximately $4M in federal funding as part of the Government of Canada’s Low Carbon Economy Challenge. The funds will be used to modernize the mills’ tar and light oil plant.

Algoma will contribute roughly $16M toward the project, which is expected to be finished by 2022. A representative from the mills said the project will infuse $16.5 million into the local economy over its lifetime.