AISI welcomes Biden’s infrastructure proposal announcement

Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s announcement on “The American Jobs Plan” which, among other things, proposes significant new funding for infrastructure investment:

“AISI greatly appreciates President Biden’s commitment to building back better America’s roads, bridges, waterways, rail, electrical grid and other critical infrastructure – and doing it with American made steel. American steel production is the cleanest in the world, and the industry is essential to providing sustainable infrastructure solutions and good-paying jobs. Each one billion dollars in infrastructure spending requires about 50,000 net tons of steel, and each trillion dollars invested in infrastructure has the potential to create 11 million jobs in our economy over the next decade. We are pleased that today’s proposal continues strong domestic procurement preferences for federally funded infrastructure projects which are essential to ensuring taxpayer dollars are used to purchase American steel and other made-in-America products.”