AISI applauds US Senate bill to use US-produced steel in taxpayer-funded projects

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 21:59:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), today issued a statement in response to passage of key legislation by the US Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee (HSGAC) to ensure the steel products purchased by the federal government with taxpayer funds are made in the United States.

“The measures passed today by the committee will help guarantee that steel used in federal projects is American-made,” Dempsey said. “We applaud these initiatives to close critical loopholes in existing federal purchasing programs, increase public transparency to ensure accountability for the use of tax dollars for steel products and tighten up the waiver process to ensure foreign producers can’t evade existing Buy America requirements. The bills will also benefit the environment, as most foreign steel is produced with much higher carbon dioxide emissions than American steel.”