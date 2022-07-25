AIC to supply electrical and automation equipment for Mescier’s new section mill in Turkey

Monday, 25 July 2022 15:27:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Automazioni Industriali Capitanio (AIC) has announced that it will supply the completely renovated electrical and automation equipment for the new section mill of Turkey-based Mescier. The project will relocate an AIC plant installed for a different customer in Turkey in 2005, adding to the other two rolling mills already operating at the site.

The project will aim to increase the productivity of the site and expand to different market products, mainly sections and profiles.

Production is estimated to start in 2023.