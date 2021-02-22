AHMSA provisionally resumes activities

Monday, 22 February 2021 20:29:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) said it provisionally resumed activities following a shortage of natural gas and electricity, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

The company said in a document filing it partially restarted activities at different business units, including steel mills, based on the existing availability of natural gas, which is said to be at 50 percent its normal supply capacity.

AHMSA said it turned on its equipment and is currently operating under an “emergency plan.” AHMSA also said the halt resulted in the loss of 20,000 mt of steel. At the time SteelOrbis first published the story, the steel output loss reached about 10,000 mt.

AHMSA said the halt lasted four days and forced the company to also suspend steelmaking coal and iron concentrate production.