AHMSA posts net loss in full-year 2020

Tuesday, 02 March 2021 19:25:11 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) reported a net loss of MXN 2.18 billion ($105.6 million) in the full-year 2020. The result is similar to the MXN 2.15 billion ($104 million) net loss the company posted in the full-year 2019.

AHMSA said net revenues in the full-year of 2020 fell nearly 50 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 5.15 billion ($249.6 million).

The company posted an EBITDA loss of $41 million in the full-year of 2020, as opposed to an EBITDA loss of $57 million in the full-year of 2019.

USD = MXN 20.67 (March 2)