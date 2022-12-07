﻿
AHMSA pays $54 million to Pemex for compensation agreement

Wednesday, 07 December 2022
       

The Mexican steel producer AHMSA informed the local stocks exchange that it has paid $54 million to the country’s state oil company Pemex.

The payment is part of a compensation agreement signed in 2021, whereby AHMSA indemnifies Pemex for the sale of Nitrogenados, a fertilizer plant that AHMSA sold to Pemex six years ago in conditions considered “disadvantageous” for Pemex.

A civil court declared that the sale was based on higher than market price, despite the fact that Nitrogenados was considered to be in “scrap condition” at that time.

Complying by the sentence of the civil court, AHMSA has already paid Pemex $50 million last year and will pay another $112 million next year.


