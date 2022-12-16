AHMSA mining unit files for bankruptcy protection

Friday, 16 December 2022 01:36:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The mining unit of Mexican steel giant Altos Hornos de México (Ahmsa) requested judicial protection from the Second District Court in Bankruptcy Proceeding Matters. A judge will now analyze the case, according to a report today from newspaper Reforma.

Minera del Norte (Minosa), with an extraction capacity of more than 6.6 million metric tons of thermal coal, plus iron ore, has been in financial trouble since 2020 when the state Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) canceled coal purchases, which for 27 years supplied the mineral.

According to Reforma, on Thursday, December 15, the judge requested additional information from Mimosa to analyze the December 8 request.

In recent years, Mimosa filed for bankruptcy in June 2020 in Mexico and in October 2021 it analyzed going to the United States courts. The sale of coal to the CFE was the main source of income for the mining company.