Monday, 17 January 2022 00:59:10 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) said crude steel output in the full-year of 2021 rose 5.2 percent, year-over-year, to 2 million mt, up from 1.9 million mt in full-year 2020.

AHMSA said the increased crude steel output volume in full-year 2021 was due to higher pig iron output.

The Mexican steelmaker said output of steel plate in full-year 2021 reached 1.92 million mt, 100,000 mt more when compared to full-year 2020.