AHMSA expects to quickly resume hot-rolling mill following fire

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 00:29:45 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) said on Wednesday it expects to “quickly” resume activities at its hot-rolling mill, following a fire this Wednesday. AHMSA said it will replace the affected part of the equipment.

The steelmaker said damages to the hot-rolling mill were minor and operations should resume quickly, and the company does not anticipate any delays in steel shipments.

The company said that around midnight on Wednesday, a spark hit the main engine of its hot-rolling mill. By 10:30 a.m., Mexico City time, there was a leak of oil that generated a second flame with a strong blast, which injured 11 workers, who were aided by the company’s medical services.

The blast occurred just a week after the company had performed maintenance works at its hot-rolling mill.


