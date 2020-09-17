AFV Beltrame Group's Romanian subsidiary to invest €11 million in its rolling mill

Thursday, 17 September 2020 17:20:35 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Calarasi, Romania-based steel mill Donalam, part of the Italian merchant bar producer AFV Beltrame Group, will invest €11.3 million in the modernization of its hot rolling mill, as announced by the company. The investment, financed with the plant's own funds, will be completed by 2022. Donalam will equip the steel plant with a new reheating furnace and a water treatment system.

The new technology, which will replace the current one dating back to the 1970s and 1980s, will reduce production-related carbon emissions by up to 40 percent. Carlo Beltrame, CEO of Donalam, underlined that the investment had been planned before the European Parliament approved the "Green Deal", i.e., the action plan aimed at achieving carbon neutrality in the EU by 2050. "In addition to the €11.3 million investment already being implemented, we are analyzing a much larger investment, of over €100 million, that would change the paradigm of the steel industry, considered to be extremely polluting," the CEO added, without elaborating.

The new technology will make it possible to increase the competitiveness of the steel products made in Calarasi, importing raw materials from Germany and carrying out rolling and finishing in Romania. This will allow the development of high quality products even for industrial sectors with the highest standards. Through commercial partnerships with leading companies in Germany (GMH) and Austria (Voestalpine), Donalam's products are distributed throughout most of Europe.

Last May, Donalam announced that it had completed a €4 million investment in a special plant for the treatment of steel bars, in order to manufacture steel products with increased added-value and focus on customised orders.

Donalam employs approximately 270 employees and in 2019 recorded a turnover of €78 million (approximately 106,000 mt sold).