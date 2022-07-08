﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

AFV Beltrame Group invests in two new reheating furnaces

Friday, 08 July 2022 11:06:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based AFV Beltrame Group has announced it has ordered two new reheating plants from Italy’s GF-ELTI S.r.l., for the rolling mills to be installed at its French and Swiss plants.

The agreement between the companies foresees the start-up of both plants at the beginning of 2023 and the assignment includes the design, prefabrication and commissioning of the two furnaces for blooms heating.

“Among the primary goals of the group’s investments are the maintenance of high plant standards to make the equipment technologically advanced in terms of energy efficiency and environmental emissions, as well as the continuous improvement in safety for people and plants at all levels. The installation of the two new reheating furnaces at the French and Swiss plants, will enable us to have state-of-the-art models equipped with advanced technologies that will guarantee high productivity and reliability. This will allow us to be even more competitive in an increasingly demanding steel market," said Alain Creteur, CEO of AFV Beltrame Group.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Buyers in EU HRC market still in wait-and-see mode

07 Jul | Flats and Slab

Italian domestic rebar and wire rod prices continue to decline

01 Jul | Longs and Billet

Local HRC prices in EU keep dropping, import prices follow suit

01 Jul | Flats and Slab

New Federacciai president sees challenging years ahead

30 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal CLN sells its 70% shareholding in AcierPlus

27 Jun | Steel News

HRC prices fall further in EU, lower prices still awaited

23 Jun | Flats and Slab

Italian crude steel production down slightly in May

22 Jun | Steel News

Mood weakens further in southern European HRC market

17 Jun | Flats and Slab

Marcegaglia revamps galvanizing line No. 1 at Ravenna plant

16 Jun | Steel News

HRC prices in EU market still fail to hit bottom levels

16 Jun | Flats and Slab