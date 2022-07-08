AFV Beltrame Group invests in two new reheating furnaces

Friday, 08 July 2022 11:06:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based AFV Beltrame Group has announced it has ordered two new reheating plants from Italy’s GF-ELTI S.r.l., for the rolling mills to be installed at its French and Swiss plants.

The agreement between the companies foresees the start-up of both plants at the beginning of 2023 and the assignment includes the design, prefabrication and commissioning of the two furnaces for blooms heating.

“Among the primary goals of the group’s investments are the maintenance of high plant standards to make the equipment technologically advanced in terms of energy efficiency and environmental emissions, as well as the continuous improvement in safety for people and plants at all levels. The installation of the two new reheating furnaces at the French and Swiss plants, will enable us to have state-of-the-art models equipped with advanced technologies that will guarantee high productivity and reliability. This will allow us to be even more competitive in an increasingly demanding steel market," said Alain Creteur, CEO of AFV Beltrame Group.