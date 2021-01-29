Aceros Arequipa sees net profit increase 32.3 percent in Q4

﻿
Peruvian steelmaker Aceros Arequipa saw its net profit in Q4 2020 increase 32.3 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 100.2 million ($27.5 million), the company said this week.

Net revenues in Q4 2020 rose 38.8 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 941 million ($258.6 million). Gross profit in Q4 2020 reached PEN 206 million ($56.6 million), 72 percent up, year-over-year. Gross margin in Q4 2020 was 21.9 percent, up from 17.7 percent in Q4 2019. EBITDA in Q4 2020 grew 70 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 172 million ($47.2 million).

USD = PEN 3.64 (January 29)


