Aceros Arequipa commissions Danieli for the supply of two monitoring systems

Friday, 20 January 2023 00:13:11 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian steel producer Aceros Arequipa expressed “full satisfaction” about D-CMS, the system developed by the Italian equipment producer Danieli to verify the correct operation of the equipment supplied.

According to Aceros Arequipa, D-CMS is operating at its rolling mill #2, in the Lima Plant, which produces 800,000 mt per year of plain and deformed bars, with a diameter ranging from 8 mm to 32 mm.

D-CMS provides monitoring for bearings and gears conditions, allowing for the anticipation of maintenance to avoid possible damages resulting from failures in these items.

Aceros Arequipa is commissioning Danieli for the implementation of two other D-CMS, one of which at its rolling mill #1, that produces 300,000 mt per year of high-carbon rounds and wire rod.

The other one will be installed in 2024 on the Danieli rolling mill #3, which has a 400,000 mt per year capacity to produce rebar and small to medium sized profiles.