﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Acciaierie d'Italia to restart blast furnace No. 4 this Friday

Thursday, 21 October 2021 16:29:37 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

The restarting of the Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d'Italia's plant in Taranto has begun after the hesitations seen in recent days.

The company communicated to local unions the restart of blast furnace No. 1 yesterday evening, while the restart of blast furnace No. 4 is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday. This has been reported in a note issued by local labor union Fim Cisl. Blast furnace No. 2, also temporarily stopped, has resumed operations on Thursday. As reported yesterday, October 20, Steel Mill No. 1 at Taranto was stopped yesterday morning and will be operational again when all blast furnaces are restarted.

Meanwhile, the meeting requested by the unions with the company management has not yet been scheduled.


Tags: Italy  European Union  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20 Oct

Acciaierie d'Italia partially at standstill, unions demand explanations
18 Oct

Italy’s crude steel production up 28.3 percent in September
14 Oct

Italian rebar producers cut their outputs due to higher energy costs
08 Oct

Italy's Feralpi increases output in Jan-Aug from Jan-Aug 2019 levels
23 Sep

ORI Martin's net profit decreases in 2020