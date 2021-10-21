Acciaierie d'Italia to restart blast furnace No. 4 this Friday

Thursday, 21 October 2021 16:29:37 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The restarting of the Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d'Italia's plant in Taranto has begun after the hesitations seen in recent days.

The company communicated to local unions the restart of blast furnace No. 1 yesterday evening, while the restart of blast furnace No. 4 is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday. This has been reported in a note issued by local labor union Fim Cisl. Blast furnace No. 2, also temporarily stopped, has resumed operations on Thursday. As reported yesterday, October 20, Steel Mill No. 1 at Taranto was stopped yesterday morning and will be operational again when all blast furnaces are restarted.

Meanwhile, the meeting requested by the unions with the company management has not yet been scheduled.