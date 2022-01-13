Acciaierie d’Italia restarts coke battery No. 12

Thursday, 13 January 2022 16:36:11 (GMT+3) | Brescia



Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d'Italia, formerly known as Ilva, informed labor unions that on January 13 34 workers returned to work for the restart of the company’s coke battery No. 12 at its Taranto plant. The plant in question had been shut down since last September to carry out environmental interventions as per a decree of the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In addition, 76 workers from "Acciaieria 1" (steel mill No. 1) will return to work from January 17 to carry out maintenance activities in preparation for the restart of blast furnace No. 4, expected by the end of January. The increase in activity will also lead to the return to work of 20 workers from the workshops department.

Most Recent Related Articles

Italy's Marcegaglia records best results ever in 2021

Acciai Speciali Terni closes 2021 with net profit above €53 million

Italy’s Federacciai: Gas and energy price surge puts recovery at risk

Italy’s crude steel output increases in November