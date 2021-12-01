Acciaierie d'Italia halts production at blast furnace No. 4

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 12:00:44 (GMT+3) | Brescia

A meeting took place on Monday this week between the management of Italy-based steelmaker Acciaierie d'Italia and the local trade unions regarding the production program of the company’s facilities. The USB Taranto union reported that, due to a breakdown at blast furnace No. 4, it will be halted starting today December 1. "The process that will allow the BF to be emptied in order to verify the extent and nature of the fault will be indispensable," said the union. Steel mill 1 will stop, with repercussions of temporary lay-offs on workers not only at Steel mill 1, but also at Continuous Casting 1 (Cco1), Continuous Casting 5 (Cco5) and the BF No. 4 shops.

USB said it expects communications of the same type shortly for the so-called cold area, the staff, the services and the general workshop departments.