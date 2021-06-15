ABB installs digital analytic platform at India’s Sunflag steel mill

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 10:32:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Global engineering and technology major ABB has completed installation and integration of a digital data analytics platform at Sunflag Iron and Steel Company’s Bhandara plant, a statement by ABB said on Tuesday, June 15.

According to the statement, ABB’s data analytics digital platform will bring together all manufacturing and operational data of the steel melt shop and rolling mill at Sunflag’s Bhandara plant to improve production planning and ensure optimal performance.

The Bhandara plant with a capacity to produce 500,000 mt per year of special steel will have a platform to integrate data sources across 17 operational areas including those from non-ABB platforms converging information technology and operational technology to positively impact the steel melt shop and rolling mill.

"Together we're looking forward to realizing the full benefits of enhanced operations and quality," said Ragunath Satyan, Industry Lead for Metals, ABB India.

"We have ensured that Sunflag Steel's people have visualization of real-time plant operations on the most modern dashboards. This will allow for better decision making and will ultimately show returns in productivity, quality, and resource efficiency,” he said in the statement.