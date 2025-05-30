 |  Login 
A Brazilian mining company will supply iron ore to the Middle East

Friday, 30 May 2025 17:18:52 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Itaminas, an iron ore miner based in Sarzedo, Minas Gerais, Brazil, has entered into a cooperation agreement with Hafeet Rail to export iron ore to the Middle East. Hafeet Rail is a joint venture headquartered in Abu Dhabi, consisting of Asyad Group, Etihad Rail, and the Mubadala Investment Company fund of the United Arab Emirates.

The iron ore will be transported by rail from Sarzedo to Porto Sudeste, a partnership between Mubadala-Trafigura located in Rio de Janeiro. This collaboration is expected to create opportunities in the Middle East for other mining companies as well.

Itaminas has an annual production capacity of 6.5 million metric tons, which is currently being expanded to 10 million metric tons per year. The company produces concentrated sinter feed, high silica sinter feed, small lumps, and pellet feed. Small lumps, ranging from 6 to 19 mm and commonly referred to as hematitinha, are primarily used by independent pig iron producers in their small blast furnaces.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Middle East Mining 

