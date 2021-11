Tuesday, 30 November 2021 12:02:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

53,000 old neighborhoods in China are expected to be newly renovated in 2021, according to China’s Government Work Report for 2021.

During the January-October period this year, 53,400 old neighborhoods started renovation work, completing the annual target in advance, as announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China (MOHURD).