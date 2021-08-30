42,200 old neighborhoods in China start renovation in January-July

Monday, 30 August 2021 10:52:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



53,000 old neighborhoods in China are expected to be newly renovated in the year of 2021, according to the Government Work Report for 2021. During the January-July period this year, 42,200 old neighborhoods have started the renovation, completing 78.2 percent of the annual target, 10.7 percentage points higher than that as of the end of June this year, as announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China (MOHURD).

