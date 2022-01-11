﻿
34 Chinese steelmakers complete ultra-low emission transformation in 2021

Tuesday, 11 January 2022 14:04:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

34 Chinese steelmakers completed ultra-low emission transformation in 2021, covering 225 million mt of crude steel production capacity, according to the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

Meanwhile, the authorities in Hebei Province have stated that non-fossil fuel-based energy consumption will account for more than 13 percent of total energy consumption in the province by 2025. In particular, new capacities of steel, coking, cement and plate glass in key areas will be forbidden. By 2025, the air quality index ranking of major cities could rise out of the bottom 10 in China.


