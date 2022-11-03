24 mining firms likely to participate in auction of four iron ore blocks in Goa

Thursday, 03 November 2022 15:32:58 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The auction of four iron ore blocks, the process of which has been started by government of the western Indian state of Goa, is likely to see the participation of 24 mining companies, government officials said on Thursday, November 3.

They said that 24 companies participated in the pre-bid conference held by the auctioneer representing the Goa government, state-run MSTC Limited, some which had already purchased tender documents.

The last date for purchase of tender documents is November 15 and the last date for submission of bids is November 21.

As per the tender document, the names of successful bidders will be declared between December 13 and December 21. Following which the first instalment of the bid price will have to be paid to the government within 15 days after which the letter of intent will be issued.

This letter of intent will be valid for a period of three years from the date of its issuance, within which time all the conditions must be fulfilled and the mining lease deed must be executed between the bidder and the government of Goa.

The four iron ore blocks put up for auction are Bicholim, Sirigao-Mayem, Monte de Sirigao and Kalay. All the four mines were operational until the Supreme Court halted mining in Goa. The estimated iron ore reserves at the three north Goa mines were 9 million mt, 23 million mt and 85 million mt, while the block in the south has estimated reserves of 20 million mt.