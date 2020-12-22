2.069 million housing units in shanty towns in China renovated in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 11:50:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

2.069 million housing units in shanty towns in China were renovated in the January-November period this year, as announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China (MOHURD).

At the same time, MOHURD also announced that it will give priority to developing policy-based rental housing in major cities with a net inflow of people. Many problems have been reported in relation to rental houses in the real estate market in the current year, attracting the central government’s attention.