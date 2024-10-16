 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > $20...

$20 billion investment confirmed in Mexico for 2025

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 09:28:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Mexican government confirmed the investment of more than $20 billion for 2025 by companies, this within the framework of a US-Mexico CEO Dialogue meeting held at the National Palace with around 250 executives from American and Mexican companies.

“Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo announced the initial investment of more than $20 billion in the country for 2025, as part of the results of the High Level Summit between leaders and businessmen from Mexico and the United States,” the presidency of the Republic reported in a press release.

According to the head of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, the investment confirmed for 2025 could increase to $30 billion in the coming months.

The US-Mexico CEO Dialogue is promoted annually by the United States Chamber of Commerce and the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), however this year it was more relevant because it took place in the second week of Claudia Sheinbaum's presidential term, and because of the suspicion generated by a constitutional reform to reform the Judicial Branch.

The constitutional change has generated concerns in the United States and Canada about the security of their investments in Mexico. In addition, there are other changes to the laws that could be the subject of the review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in 2026.


Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Mining and metallurgical imports to Mexico rise 15 percent in August

16 Oct | Steel News

Steel imports to Mexico down 13.6 percent in August

16 Oct | Steel News

Mexican miners' union wants AHMSA steel works to be owned by workers' cooperative

15 Oct | Steel News

Mexico's rebar consumption down 19 percent in August

15 Oct | Steel News

Mexico's HRC consumption down 15.3 percent in August

14 Oct | Steel News

Mexico’s HDG consumption up eight percent in August from July

14 Oct | Steel News

Steel production in Mexico plummets 55 percent in August

14 Oct | Steel News

Mexican domestic scrap prices - week 41, 2024

11 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican company GASA expects to start production in its new steel mill for slab and steel plate in July

11 Oct | Steel News

Mexican CRC consumption up 9.7 percent in August

11 Oct | Steel News