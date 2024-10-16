$20 billion investment confirmed in Mexico for 2025

The Mexican government confirmed the investment of more than $20 billion for 2025 by companies, this within the framework of a US-Mexico CEO Dialogue meeting held at the National Palace with around 250 executives from American and Mexican companies.

“Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo announced the initial investment of more than $20 billion in the country for 2025, as part of the results of the High Level Summit between leaders and businessmen from Mexico and the United States,” the presidency of the Republic reported in a press release.

According to the head of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, the investment confirmed for 2025 could increase to $30 billion in the coming months.

The US-Mexico CEO Dialogue is promoted annually by the United States Chamber of Commerce and the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), however this year it was more relevant because it took place in the second week of Claudia Sheinbaum's presidential term, and because of the suspicion generated by a constitutional reform to reform the Judicial Branch.

The constitutional change has generated concerns in the United States and Canada about the security of their investments in Mexico. In addition, there are other changes to the laws that could be the subject of the review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in 2026.